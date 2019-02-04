Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables.
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables. Georgia Simpson
News

Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Feb 2019 2:04 PM

ABOUT 20 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables are scheduled for delivery at Coles Cannonvale this afternoon.

The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle at the store has been looking sparse since Saturday, after food trucks have been unable to deliver food, due to the flooding in Townsville.

A delivery of 20 pallets has been organised from Brisbane, with enough fresh produce to last the Cannonvale store for the remainder of the week, with an increase in staples like bread and milk.

Previously, the trucks have been exiting Townsville and coming down to the Whitsundays from the west, but as the flooding has worsened, all deliveries from Townsville have been halted.

Woolworths are also expected to receive a delivery to replenish fresh fruit and vegetable stocks within the next 24 hours.

For those with a fondness for brussels sprouts; there is stock left at Coles Cannonvale.

coles cannonvale editors picks fresh produce whitsundays woolworths
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    premium_icon 'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    Crime GLADSTONE POLICE has arrested seven people after busting a drug operation in the Banana region, following a five-month investigation.

    • 4th Feb 2019 2:11 PM
    PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    Business KMART has revealed when its store will relaunch with a new look.

    'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

    premium_icon 'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

    News It is one of 125 sites expected to benefit from the upgrades.

    • 4th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    This local scout's honour in undeniable

    premium_icon This local scout's honour in undeniable

    News The 18-year-old will operate under Queen Elizabeth II's patronage.

    • 4th Feb 2019 1:06 PM