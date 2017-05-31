Tired shopping complex revived with new cafe, jerky shack

BUSINESS BREWING: Barbara Nairne and Jessica Smith have opened Hav A Chat coffee shop at the 121 Toolooa St shopping complex.

THE love of having a chat over a nice cuppa was the inspiration behind Toolooa St's new cafe.

The homely styled cafe Hav A Chat, opened by Barbara Nairne and Jessica Smith this week, offers a friendly atmosphere and service with a smile.

Ms Nairne, the manager of 121 Toolooa St, said it was their way of keeping the small shopping complex alive. By opening a coffee shop in one of the five empty stores, Ms Nairne hopes to breathe new life into the area.

"Our idea is people come along enjoy their coffee and they can have a chat to us," Jessica said.

Last week they offered free coffees while they honed their skills on the new coffee machine.

Now, with their coffee-making skills on par with their friendly banter, the pair are confident they'll attract enough customers. The store also homes Lyn's Ironing Service.

Times are changing for the empty store next door too, which was formerly takeaway food Nancy's Shop.

Work has started to renovate the store ahead of the opening of The Jerky Shack.

"This is our way of endeavouring to keep this shopping centre alive," Barbara said.