Employment help offered to people with disabilities

YES WE CAN VAN: The Can Van is a brand new initiative launched by CoAct Community Solutions Group.

YES WE CAN VAN: The Can Van is a brand new initiative launched by CoAct Community Solutions Group. Dutko

THE Can Van service has come to Gladstone to offer employability support for those with a disability.

The initiative was launched by CoAct Community Solutions Group.

Group performance and partnership leader Samantha Thompson said she hoped the visit to Gladstone would benefit many different types of people.

"We're promoting the awareness of disabilities (and) what we can offer people in our services who have disabilities,” Ms Thompson said.

"We support those who identify with disabilities to get employment.

"We can talk to (employers) about hiring someone with a support service like us and what we can achieve.

"And also service partners, those who work with people with disabilities that they could refer to us.”

Ms Thompson said Can Van's goal was to create communities which supportedthose who had all kinds of disabilities.

"A lot of people think disability is someone who is in a wheelchair but it's not; mental health actually forms under the disability sector,” she said.

The event will run today at Anzac Park from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.