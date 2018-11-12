Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YES WE CAN VAN: The Can Van is a brand new initiative launched by CoAct Community Solutions Group.
YES WE CAN VAN: The Can Van is a brand new initiative launched by CoAct Community Solutions Group. Dutko
News

Employment help offered to people with disabilities

Noor Gillani
by
12th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

THE Can Van service has come to Gladstone to offer employability support for those with a disability.

The initiative was launched by CoAct Community Solutions Group.

Group performance and partnership leader Samantha Thompson said she hoped the visit to Gladstone would benefit many different types of people.

"We're promoting the awareness of disabilities (and) what we can offer people in our services who have disabilities,” Ms Thompson said.

"We support those who identify with disabilities to get employment.

"We can talk to (employers) about hiring someone with a support service like us and what we can achieve.

"And also service partners, those who work with people with disabilities that they could refer to us.”

Ms Thompson said Can Van's goal was to create communities which supportedthose who had all kinds of disabilities.

"A lot of people think disability is someone who is in a wheelchair but it's not; mental health actually forms under the disability sector,” she said.

The event will run today at Anzac Park from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dad jailed for horror drunken driveway assault

    premium_icon Dad jailed for horror drunken driveway assault

    News A GLADSTONE man who mowed down his housemate's boyfriend and left him pinned under the car won't be walking free from jail any time soon.

    City v Country: Mates take on mates for drought relief

    City v Country: Mates take on mates for drought relief

    News Calliope Roosters and Calliope Rotary Club hosting match.

    This app will put you in the shoes of a WWI troop

    premium_icon This app will put you in the shoes of a WWI troop

    News Users offered a newer and more exciting way to engage with history.

    SHEET HOT: Gladstone business awarded 2018 Store of The Year

    premium_icon SHEET HOT: Gladstone business awarded 2018 Store of The Year

    News The store stood out amongst more than 60 others across the country.

    Local Partners