Employment agency focuses on abilities

READY TO START: Jobseeker Chris Hayden with Mellisa Mayers at Mylestones Employment. Mike Richards GLA241018ECPL

MYLESTONES Employment Job Development Officer Mellisa Mayers says hiring someone with a disability or barrier could be one of the best learning experiences an employer can have.

"When you hire someone with a barrier you're opening yourself up to learn from them," she said.

"Plus they'll be the most loyal and committed employee you'll ever find, because they know how tough it is to find a job.

"They just need a chance."

Ms Mayers said it can be tough for people to find work in normal circumstances.

"But the minute someone mentions they have a disability the window closes," she said.

"Often employment opportunities for people with disabilities can be limited, but we don't accept that.

"At Mylestones, we focus on what people can do.

Mylestones Employment has been part of CPL - Choice, Passion, Life for 25 years.

"We work with our clients with disabilities or barriers to find and keep a job they love," Ms Mayer said.

"They're no different to anyone else; everyone learns differently.

"We had a gentleman in his 50's who'd hurt his back in a truck accident.

"He had fallen into depression because normal job networks weren't looking at his ability they were focussed on his disability.

"Now he's working as a supervisor in another industry.

"We've also just put three boys into a six-month trainee-ship on a garden crew."

Chris Hayden at Mylestones employment. Mike Richards GLA241018ECPL

Job-seeker Chris Hayden is hoping to find work in hospitality or as a store greeter.

"Someone like Chris learns best by being shown how to do tasks," Ms Mayer said.

"If he gets a job cleaning tables I can go with him for the first few shifts to make sure he has been trained right.

"In the meantime, Chris has just been approved to be a volunteer at the RSPCA."

Ms Mayer admitted that she has learned something about Chris.

"He makes and cooks muffins at home then brings them in to share with all of us.

"He's just so passionate and keen to help."

For more information about Mylestones Employment visit their website or their business at 62 Toolooa St.