Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH STANDARD: Raul Rojas, Brett Lindberg, Donelle Parks, Craig Wise, Alan Milne, Ian Jakeman and Dylan Bell from Boyne Smelters Limited, who won the Industry Engineering and Manufacturing award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.
HIGH STANDARD: Raul Rojas, Brett Lindberg, Donelle Parks, Craig Wise, Alan Milne, Ian Jakeman and Dylan Bell from Boyne Smelters Limited, who won the Industry Engineering and Manufacturing award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.
Business

Employees matter the most at BSL

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTING in their own is a big ethos at Boyne Smelters Limited but that’s just a sliver of the initiatives taking place on the Island.

BSL won the Industry Engineering and Manufacturing award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards and acting general manager Alan Milne was “absolutely surprised and honoured” to receive it.

“It is a testament to the work done by the team at BSL to ensure our viability as we face continuing market headwinds,” Mr Milne said.

Mr Milne said BSL’s pitch to the Best in Business judges focused on its people and the community.

“We tried to demonstrate how we’re providing a future for young Australians in the manufacturing industry through apprenticeships and traineeships and how we’re continuing to invest in our people through training and development opportunities,” he said.

“We take our role in the community very seriously by getting behind valuable community partnerships, particularly with schools and EBITS.”

The list of social and community initiatives at BSL is long and one that also caught the eye of the judging panel.

Shona Markham and Alan Milne from BSL with GCCI president Joe Smith (centre).
Shona Markham and Alan Milne from BSL with GCCI president Joe Smith (centre).

“As a major employer in the region, we have a role to play in the issues that are important to our community,” Mr Milne said.

“Eliminating the stigma around mental health issues and raising awareness and preventing domestic and family violence are important to us all.

“In partnership with QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun through our flagship community Here For Gladstone program, we have funded 60 positions in a self-nominated behavioural change program for perpetrators of domestic violence.

“We have employed a project officer to deliver an integrated strategy to address mental health issues in Gladstone and we’ve facilitated the development of Gladstone’s first ever local drug action plan.

“We’ve also rolled out a number of training programs and hosted high-profile guest speakers for the community.”

Mr Milne said BSL employees operate as if the company is their own business.

“We know a diverse and inclusive workforce achieves better safety outcomes, improved financial performance, higher productivity, increased innovation, better decision-making, a stronger talent pipeline and better relationships with our site communities,” he said.

“We have built a strategy, formed a dedicated team and have a range of activities in place to work on improving our diversity.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, it makes business sense.”

2019 best in business boyne smelters limited bsl
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on charges relating to an environmental incident.

        Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        premium_icon Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        News CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work...

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        premium_icon Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        News FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66...

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        Crime Ten locations have been struck by thieves in Gladstone this week including a...

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:00 PM