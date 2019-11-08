Employees matter the most at BSL

HIGH STANDARD: Raul Rojas, Brett Lindberg, Donelle Parks, Craig Wise, Alan Milne, Ian Jakeman and Dylan Bell from Boyne Smelters Limited, who won the Industry Engineering and Manufacturing award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

INVESTING in their own is a big ethos at Boyne Smelters Limited but that’s just a sliver of the initiatives taking place on the Island.

BSL won the Industry Engineering and Manufacturing award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards and acting general manager Alan Milne was “absolutely surprised and honoured” to receive it.

“It is a testament to the work done by the team at BSL to ensure our viability as we face continuing market headwinds,” Mr Milne said.

Mr Milne said BSL’s pitch to the Best in Business judges focused on its people and the community.

“We tried to demonstrate how we’re providing a future for young Australians in the manufacturing industry through apprenticeships and traineeships and how we’re continuing to invest in our people through training and development opportunities,” he said.

“We take our role in the community very seriously by getting behind valuable community partnerships, particularly with schools and EBITS.”

The list of social and community initiatives at BSL is long and one that also caught the eye of the judging panel.

Shona Markham and Alan Milne from BSL with GCCI president Joe Smith (centre).

“As a major employer in the region, we have a role to play in the issues that are important to our community,” Mr Milne said.

“Eliminating the stigma around mental health issues and raising awareness and preventing domestic and family violence are important to us all.

“In partnership with QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun through our flagship community Here For Gladstone program, we have funded 60 positions in a self-nominated behavioural change program for perpetrators of domestic violence.

“We have employed a project officer to deliver an integrated strategy to address mental health issues in Gladstone and we’ve facilitated the development of Gladstone’s first ever local drug action plan.

“We’ve also rolled out a number of training programs and hosted high-profile guest speakers for the community.”

Mr Milne said BSL employees operate as if the company is their own business.

“We know a diverse and inclusive workforce achieves better safety outcomes, improved financial performance, higher productivity, increased innovation, better decision-making, a stronger talent pipeline and better relationships with our site communities,” he said.

“We have built a strategy, formed a dedicated team and have a range of activities in place to work on improving our diversity.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, it makes business sense.”