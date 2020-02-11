Employees key to longevity of business

MATHERSON Crane Hire has prided itself on customer service for the past 40 years.

Managing director Wayne Matherson said great service came from a great workplace culture.

"A happy employee gives good results and treats customers much better," Mr Matherson said.

Being the son of Neil Matherson, the business's founder, Mr Matherson grew up around the cranes.

He started at the company after completing a diesel fitting apprenticeship. This year marks his 20th anniversary.

Many long-term employees help make up the team.

Operations manager Jason Williams joined the company in 2006 as a crane operator. During his 14 years, Mr Williams has seen the company grow from three cranes to what it is today.

"I really enjoy working with people in lots of different work environments," Mr Williams said.

"I could be organising a swimming pool lift one day and co-ordinating cranes for a major industry shutdown the next."

He said the team took pride in the cranes and he was proud of the level of customer service they provided.

Workshop manager Kurt Williams started in 2011 as a rigger.

Now he's in charge of maintaining the fleet of cranes, trucks and light vehicles. He and his team are working on a full rebuild of a pick and carry crane.

"I am enjoying the challenge of incorporating all the latest in technology into the oldest crane," he said.

Another long-term team member, office manager Kym McBryde said the best part of her job was working within a strong teamwork culture.

Mr Matherson said his tip for other businesses was to maintain a great workplace atmosphere.

"It's about having good culture within the workforce and providing them with great equipment to do their job as best you can," he said.