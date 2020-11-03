Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Crime

Law firm staffer charged with perjury

by JACOB MILEY
3rd Nov 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.

"Today a 33-year-old man formerly from Surfers Paradise was served a Notice To Appear in court to face one perjury charge following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) into the activities of a Gold Coast based law firm," a statement said.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, (it) is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

Originally published as Employee of Coast law firm charged with perjury

crime perjury police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCAM SCARE: My identity was ‘stolen to commit $1.3m fraud’

        Premium Content SCAM SCARE: My identity was ‘stolen to commit $1.3m fraud’

        News I was told my identity had been stolen to establish 28 credit cards and 18 bank accounts involved in a $1.3m fraud.

        Woman avoids jail for drug offending

        Premium Content Woman avoids jail for drug offending

        Crime Catherine Lizabeth Poulton was on probation when she was caught.

        Bail granted as defence finds ‘several inconsistencies’

        Premium Content Bail granted as defence finds ‘several inconsistencies’

        Crime The man’s bail was approved on the condition he stays out of Gladstone, except for...

        Vehicle crashes on highway at Mount Larcom

        Premium Content Vehicle crashes on highway at Mount Larcom

        News The man was driving south on the Bruce Highway towards Gladstone when he came to...