Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STEALING: Byron Begeda was charged for stealing from Mitre 10 Murgon over four months.
STEALING: Byron Begeda was charged for stealing from Mitre 10 Murgon over four months. Matt Collins
Crime

Employee devised hard-to-detect system to steal thousands

Claudia Williams
by
19th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURGON Mitre 10 employee abused his position of trust by developing a method to systematically steal money while serving behind the till.

Byron Arman Singh Begeda faced the Murgon Magistrates Court yesterday for stealing $3593.98 from the hardware store between November 28, 2018, and March 22, 2019.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the 19-year-old developed a hard-to-detect system that enabled him to process refunds through the till and put the money on his credit card, or profit in cash.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said the teenager had found it hard since moving out of his parents' house and had used the money to buy food and alcohol.

When deciding whether a conviction should be recorded, Magistrate Louisa Pink weighed up the right for future employees to know of his behaviour, with Begeda's youth and circumstances.

Ms Pink was satisfied Begeda would be required to disclose his offending, irrespective of whether a conviction was recorded, when looking to pursue a career in security.

Begeda was placed on a nine-month probation and ordered to pay $3593.98 to Mire 10 Murgon.

No conviction was recorded.

defence lawyer chris campbell magistrate louisa pink mitre 10 murgon murgon crime murgon magistrates court police prosecutor barry stevens stealing
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Survivor of horrific car crash has 'suffered enough': court

    premium_icon Survivor of horrific car crash has 'suffered enough': court

    News A YOUNG man involved in a horrific single-vehicle crash has suffered "extreme punishment” by choosing to get behind the wheel the day after his own party.

    Former Gladstone man reveals confronting truths on racism

    premium_icon Former Gladstone man reveals confronting truths on racism

    News Former Gladstone man speaks out about racism.

    Community champions added to street names list

    premium_icon Community champions added to street names list

    News Plus street names for the Philip Street Precinct are revealed.