‘Emotionally huge’: What 50% discount means for project

Michael Oliver, JimRyan Oliver, 15 mths, and Michaela Prutscher will start a new chapter in business ownership with a nature campground, Traveller's Rest 1770, at Round Hill.

AN Agnes Water couple is “over the moon” to have their first tourism development approved for an infrastructure discount scheme.

The council last week voted unanimously in favour of a 50% discount – worth $22,000 – on infrastructure charges for the nature-based tourism development.

After 45 years of experience in the tourism industry, Michael Oliver and Michaela Prutscher will start a new chapter in business ownership with an eco-campground, Traveller’s Rest 1770, on Round Hill Rd.

Mr Oliver said it was “emotionally huge” to have received the 50 per cent discount.

“As a small business, honestly it’s just such relief off our shoulders,” Mr Oliver said.

“We were already prepared to go ahead without the discount, but it would have been stress and strain the whole way.”

“I don’t know what we would have done without this.”

The discount scheme was introduced in July 2018 to give developers a 50 per cent discount on infrastructure charges for projects, other than residential, in the region’s Priority Infrastructure Areas.

While the Round Hill Rd project is six kilometres away from the PIA, Cr Burnett said it met other requirements for the discount and was a beneficial development for the area.

He said it “ticked all the right boxes” in terms of already having other relevant council approvals.

“Council agreed to reduce their infrastructure charges to support local businesses, which is why we have an incentive policy to encourage businesses like this to apply,” Cr Burnett said.

Mr Oliver said the “bush-style” campground would offer something different to the region.

“We are diversifying from what’s offered in Agnes at the moment,” Mr Oliver said.

“It will be a back-to-nature camp, no more of this concrete jungle where you are half a metre from the next caravan or the facilities are a mile away.”

He said the campground offered a lot of space, bushwalking tracks and the perfect opportunity to see wildlife.

“It’s perfect for those who like the peace and quiet, and want to get away from all the hustle and bustle,” he said.