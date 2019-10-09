Emotional scenes at Chinese student’s memorial service

THE parents of Ping Wang hold no anger towards those responsible for causing the death of their daughter.

Ping's mother, father and brother made the heartbreaking 6000km journey from Kunshan, in China's Jiangsu province, to Cairns this week to farewell their daughter, who was killed in a road accident on the Captain Cook Highway at Kewarra Beach, on September 3.

The Sun Pacific College student, who had been in Cairns for two weeks, had been trying to cross the busy highway with a group of friends, before she was struck by a southbound car.

Sun Pacific College students lay flowers at a memorial for Chinese student Ping Wang, who was struck by a car and killed south of the Kewarra Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway. Ping Wang's mother Junfang Yang mourns the loss of her daughter, comforted by student Mengjia Zuo (left), who was with Ms Wang at the time of her death. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

About 150 people, including college students and staff, attended a memorial service yesterday afternoon near the bus stop where Ping had died.

Her parents broke down in tears upon seeing the dozens of flowers left at the scene, her mother wailing in despair.

Ping Wang's mother Junfang Yang (right) is comforted by Police Liason Officer Hong Ma and Sun Pacific College campus manager Han-Ling “Crissy” Lee. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A short time later - speaking through translator Sun College Cairns campus manager Han-Ling "Crissy" Lee - Ping's father Deqing Wang thanked the Cairns community for their support.

"He really appreciates everyone who is here to support and he wishes everyone safety and peace in the future," Ms Lee said.

Mr Wang said the family held no anger towards the motorist involved in the accident.

"There is no anger. He is just very thankful for people supporting in this situation," Ms Lee said.

Ping's parents said their daughter would be remembered as a hard worker who spent most of her time in Shanghai, then studied accountancy in Nanjing before deciding to have an overseas adventure.

Ping's younger brother, Donghai, spoke fondly of his sister and their childhood together.

"His sister raised him up, and for him, she always had a big dream," Ms Lee said. "For him, his sister is a perfect person."

The family will remain in Cairns until Sunday to cremate Ping's body, before taking her home to Kunshan for a traditional Chinese farewell.