EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

EXTREME: The Gulf Rd Fire at Torrington west of Tenterfield is still out of control. File image.

UPDATE, 11.55am: RESIDENTS have been advised by firefighters to take shelter as the bush fire is burning in the Gulf Road, Torrington area has escalated to have burned more than 18,100ha and is still out of control.

The fire is burning to the west of Silent Grove Road.

Crews are working to minimise the spread of the fire, ahead of worsening conditions predicted for later today.

If you are in the areas of Torrington, Silent Grove, Wolfram Hill, Tungsten, Maids Valley and Mole River, seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and prepare for a bush fire in your area. If your plan is to leave, or you are not prepared, leave early.

UPDATE, 10am: THE bush fire burning in the Gulf Road, Torrington area has been elevated to Emergency Warning after conditions have worsened.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said the fire is burning to the west of Silent Grove Road, and crews are working to minimise the spread of the fire ahead of worsening conditions predicted for later today.

The fire has burnt more than 13,385 hectares and is currently deemed out of control.

The NSW RFS said if you are in the areas of Silent Grove, Maids Valley and Mole River to monitor conditions, and know what you will do if the fire threatens.

They advise residents to check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and prepare for a bush fire in your area. If your plan is to leave, or you are not prepared, leave early.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

Original story: AS DANGEROUS, hot and windy conditions continue to create havoc for firefighters, the Gulf Rd bushfire in the Torrington area has burned more than 13,385 hectares and is still out of control.

Friday November 8 has an extreme fire danger rating and on Thursday the Gulf Rd Fire west of Tenterfield soared from Advice to Emergency level in a very short time.

Senior firefighters warn fire activity is expected to increase today as conditions worsen and the fires is burning to the west of Silent Grove Road.

Crews are on scene working to contain the blaze.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Silent Grove, Maids Valley and Mole River monitor conditions in case the situation changes.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

What the fire ratings mean

In a total fire ban no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended. This includes incinerators and barbecues which burn solid fuel such wood, charcoal or heat beads. No general purpose welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting can be done in the open.

Fire permits are cancelled during a total fire ban, and lighting a fire on a day of total fire ban attracts an on the spot fine of $2200.

If the matter goes to court, you could be subject to a fine of up to $5500 and/or 12 months jail, while civil law suits can also be brought against the person responsible for a fire by those seeking compensation for losses sustained.

What you should never do

Never light a campfire

Never light a fire in the open (not for cooking, nor recreational purposes)

Portable gas/electric barbecues are banned in NSW State Forests, National Parks or Regional Parks on Total Fire Ban days. (NOTE: In some cases you may be able to use gas or electric barbecues constructed by the NSW National Park or State Forest in specified picnic areas)

Don't carry out welding, grinding, soldering, or gas cutting works in the open, or anything likely to cause sparks

No burning off of any kind in the open (includes burning grass, weeds, leaves, rubbish).

When caution must be used:

Using incinerators (may be banned in some areas), strict conditions apply

Using a harvester - so long as; any heated area does not come into contact with combustible matter: machinery is in good and serviceable condition; machinery is fitted with a spark arrester; and the machinery has fire safety equipment on board. Insurance companies may impose their own restrictions

You can light a gas or electric barbecue on your own property, so long as it is under the direct control of a responsible adult; has 2m clearance around the barbecue of anything which can burn.

Gas barbecues must be on a residential property within 20m of a house or dwelling, with immediate access to a continuous supply of water.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au.

Roads may be closed without warning.