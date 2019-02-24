Paramedics assess motorists in Dawson Hwy crash

Emergency responders have been called to a car crash.

UPDATE 12:15PM: PARAMEDICS are assessing two people at the scene of a crash.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash before midday following reports a car crashed into a street sign off the Dawson Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirm an elderly man and woman were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The spokeswoman said it appeared no one had been injured in the crash.

The left-hand lane was closed temporarily however has reopened.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to a single vehicle crash at West Gladstone.

Reports came in about 11.45am of a single vehicle crash off the Dawson Hwy on Park St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a motorist had hit a street sign and no one was injured in the crash.

The left hand lane is closed.