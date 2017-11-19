Emergency services rush to CQ woman kicked by cow

UPDATE 2PM: A WOMAN who was struggling to breath after a cow kicked her chest has been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Queensland Emergency Services said they arrived on scene at about 9:10am.

She was then transported by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL STORY: QUEENSLAND Emergency Services are responding to a report of a woman being kicked in the chest by a cow south of Rockhampton.

The incident happened about 9.15am at a property in the Ambrose area.

The woman was kicked by a cow in Ambrose, south of Rockhampton. Contributed

The 35-year-old woman was having difficulty breathing.

