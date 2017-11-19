Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services rush to CQ woman kicked by cow

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE 2PM: A WOMAN who was struggling to breath after a cow kicked her chest has been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Queensland Emergency Services said they arrived on scene at about 9:10am.

She was then transported by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL STORY: QUEENSLAND Emergency Services are responding to a report of a woman being kicked in the chest by a cow south of Rockhampton.

The incident happened about 9.15am at a property in the Ambrose area.

 

The woman was kicked by a cow in Ambrose, south of Rockhampton.
The woman was kicked by a cow in Ambrose, south of Rockhampton. Contributed

The 35-year-old woman was having difficulty breathing.

More to follow.

Topics:  ambrose ambulance cow emergency qas

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after six-vehicle crash

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after six-vehicle crash

A grass fire is still burning near where the crash took place, but poses no risk to drivers.

OPINION: What we fought for was equality, and love won

JUMPING FOR JOY: Ben Norris will soon be able to marry his partner.

5 years ago I proposed to my partner. Last week, Australia said Yes.

FIRST IN BEST DRESSED: Commonwealth Games tickets out Monday

Information on how to get tickets for the Commonwealth Games.

Extra tickets are being released on Monday.

PHOTOS: Kmart Markets, Stockland Kin Kora

Casey Swindells and Rylan Mooney at the Stockland Kmart Markets, Gladstone.

Kmart Markets held by Rotary Club, Gladstone.

Local Partners