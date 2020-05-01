Menu
CLOSE CALL: Train collided with a car on the Southern Downs this morning.
Train and car collide in crash on the Southern Downs

Bianca Hrovat
Jessica Paul
1st May 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
A TRAIN collided with a car at a crossing in Toolburra on the Southern Downs this morning.

The train appears to have hit the bonnet of the silver Toyota Camry as it attempted to drive through a level crossing at the Evans St and Warwick Allora Rd intersection at around 11.05am.

According to Senior Constable Greg Naoum the lights at the crossing were fully operational and the crash appears to have been due to driver error. 

The car contained one male driver and one female passenger, both of whom sustained minor injuries and have been transported to Warwick Hospital. 

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance service said the paid, in their 60s, were in a stable condition. 

A third patient from the train was assessed, but did not require further treatment.

Cst Naoum said the train drivers were "fine, but shaken up."

There is no evidence of damage to the train or of derailment, according to the QPS spokeswoman. 

Further information to come. 

