RACQ Capricorn Rescue attend man struck by 120km southwest of Rockhampton
Emergency services rush to CQ man struck by tree

Jack Evans
23rd Jun 2020 8:03 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
LATE yesterday afternoon, RACQ Capricorn Rescue flew 120km South West of Rockhampton after reports a male in his 30's had a large tree branch fall on him.

The patient was treated on scene for suspected head and spinal injuries by Queensland Ambulance and Fire staff before being further stabilised by the onboard flight medical team, prior to transport.

The patient was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition where he recieved further scans and treatment.

A spokeswoman from the Rockhampton Hospital said the man has since been discharged.

