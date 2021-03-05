Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to reports of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone street.
News

Emergency services responding to gas leak in Gladdy street

Rodney Stevens
5th Mar 2021 11:25 AM
Evacuations are underway and emergency services are en route after reports of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were travelling to Pier Street at South Gladstone after reports of a gas leak were received at 11am.

It is understood residents of at least one home near the reported leak have been evacuated.

Streets in the vicinity are anticipated to be closed so the incident can be examined.

There have been no injuries reported.

More to come

evacuations gas leak gladstone gladstone observer qfes gladstone south gladstone
Gladstone Observer

