Emergency services respond to gas leak

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on the scene of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone Street. Picture: Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: 11.50am: A number of Gladstone streets have been closed following a gas leak in a residential street.

Toolooa Street, Auckland Street and Pier Street are all closed to traffic, with Queensland police directing motorists.

Vehicles approaching the Gladstone CBD on both Toolooa Street and Auckland Streets are being diverted around the scene by police just past the South Gladstone shops.

It is understood a backhoe was digging near the intersection of Pier and Toolooa Streets when a gas main was ruptured.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were currently on the scene.

“We are providing some assistance to the gas examiner and conducting some atmospheric monitoring at the intersection of Auckland and Pier Street,” the spokeswoman said.

“The gas examiner isolated the leak.

“Fire fighters made the area safe and conducted atmospheric monitoring in which no gas was detected.”

Electricity to Pier Street was isolated during the incident.

Streets around the incident are beginning to reopen.

INITIAL REPORT: 11.25am: Evacuations are underway and emergency services are en route after reports of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were travelling to Pier Street at South Gladstone after reports of a gas leak were received at 11am.

It is understood residents of at least one home near the reported leak have been evacuated.

Streets in the vicinity are anticipated to be closed so the incident can be examined.

There have been no injuries reported.

More to come