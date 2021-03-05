Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on the scene of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone Street. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on the scene of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone Street. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

Emergency services respond to gas leak

Rodney Stevens
5th Mar 2021 12:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 11.50am: A number of Gladstone streets have been closed following a gas leak in a residential street.

Toolooa Street, Auckland Street and Pier Street are all closed to traffic, with Queensland police directing motorists.

Vehicles approaching the Gladstone CBD on both Toolooa Street and Auckland Streets are being diverted around the scene by police just past the South Gladstone shops.

It is understood a backhoe was digging near the intersection of Pier and Toolooa Streets when a gas main was ruptured.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were currently on the scene.

“We are providing some assistance to the gas examiner and conducting some atmospheric monitoring at the intersection of Auckland and Pier Street,” the spokeswoman said.

“The gas examiner isolated the leak.

“Fire fighters made the area safe and conducted atmospheric monitoring in which no gas was detected.”

Electricity to Pier Street was isolated during the incident.

Streets around the incident are beginning to reopen.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on the scene of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone Street. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on the scene of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone Street. Picture: Rodney Stevens

INITIAL REPORT: 11.25am: Evacuations are underway and emergency services are en route after reports of a gas leak in a residential Gladstone street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were travelling to Pier Street at South Gladstone after reports of a gas leak were received at 11am.

It is understood residents of at least one home near the reported leak have been evacuated.

Streets in the vicinity are anticipated to be closed so the incident can be examined.

There have been no injuries reported.

More to come

evacuations gas leak gladstone gladstone observer qfes gladstone south gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern about transgender child using CQ school toilets

        Premium Content Concern about transgender child using CQ school toilets

        Education Education Queensland has ensured transgender students can feel safe at all state schools.

        Man, 80s, hospitalised after steel gate cuts arm

        Premium Content Man, 80s, hospitalised after steel gate cuts arm

        News Paramedics were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd.

        Gladstone students enjoy CQUni ‘O’ week on campus

        Premium Content Gladstone students enjoy CQUni ‘O’ week on campus

        Education The top five courses at CQ University Gladstone are Nursing, Social Work, Business...

        Celebrities, senator joins Biloela family plight

        Premium Content Celebrities, senator joins Biloela family plight

        Politics Today marks the third anniversary the Tamil family was taken from their Biloela...