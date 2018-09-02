Menu
Emergency Services responded to a house fire at an abandoned property on Wood Street, Barney Point on Sunday afternoon.
News

Fire crews called to abandoned Barney Point house fire

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Sep 2018 6:08 PM

EMERGENCY Services responded to reports of a house fire at an abandoned property in Barney Point this afternoon.

Two fire crews attended the scene at the unoccupied residence around 5.15pm on Wood Street after fire broke out at the rear of the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed there was nobody inside the house at the time of the incident.

Firies were able to extinguish the blaze and gain access to the roof shortly after to undertake further searches.

Police closed Wood Street to traffic for a short period following the incident.

Gladstone Observer

