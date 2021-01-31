Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

alleged wounding woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

        Premium Content Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

        People and Places A Gladstone art photographer is preparing for the ultimate road trip, capturing portraits of every day Australians along the way.

        Award-winning band to play at CQ festival

        Premium Content Award-winning band to play at CQ festival

        News “This is what a 21st century blues band should sound like - a howling celebration...

        $140m support for small businesses

        Premium Content $140m support for small businesses

        Money Small businesses recovering from the pandemic will be given greater support with a...

        Rural bikie club hosting charity ride for austism sufferers

        Premium Content Rural bikie club hosting charity ride for austism sufferers

        News “We thought ‘what better a cause to raise money for’.”