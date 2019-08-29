Menu
Activity around the Baffle Creek area as firefighting crews battle multiple bushfires across Deepwater in late November last year.
News

Emergency services' plea ahead of another challenging season

MATT HARRIS
by
29th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
MIRIAM Vale Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has been beating the drum of preparedness ahead of what's shaping up as another challenging bushfire season.

After an unprecedented 2018 season, the message to locals in Miriam Vale and wider community is simply Get Ready!

On August 19, Miriam Vale Police and QFES at Miriam Vale shared with residents important messages such as "a connected community is a capable community".

Police and QFES are urging residents to come together as a community, to chat to neighbours and work together in the event of a potentially life-threatening bushfire or crisis-situation occurring.

Household Emergency Plan Kits were issued to local residents who attended the recent Miriam Vale markets so everyone has a plan and knows what to do.

 

Miriam Vale Police and Miriam Vale Fire and Rescue Service at the Lions Markets on Saturday, August 17 offering helpful advice in preparation for bushfire season.
Issues occur when residents leave it until too late and people, pets, property and homes are left vulnerable when the order from police and QFES comes to evacuate and you need to leave immediately.

Early planning and preparation means you and your family can get out quickly and safely.

Senior Constable Kelly Humphries from Miriam Vale Police was one of many officers assisting in the Deepwater fires last year.

"It was surprising how many people said they did not know who their neighbours were and didn't have an evacuation plan," Senior Constable Humphries said.

"While last year's fires were unprecedented, a great deal of stress is alleviated through planning for all types of emergencies before they arise."

Captain of QFES Miriam Vale Kristen Lavia stressed the importance of getting to know your neighbours and community.

"Having a conversation with your family and your neighbours over what you will do in the event of a bushfire can save your life," Ms Lavia said.

"That's why we are pushing for every family to have a Bushfire Survival Plan, get to know your neighbours and help each other."

