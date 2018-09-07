Emergency services make special visit to Tannum Kindy

EMERGENCY services personnel descended upon Tannum Sands Kindergarten this week to enhance the children's learning experience.

It was all part of Child Protection Week, a state-wide initiative which promotes the value of children to the community, focusing on safety, abuse and neglect.

Parent Melissa Wilkings, who acts as the kindy's child protection officer, said the week was about teaching children to identify an unsafe situation and feelings, and where to go for help.

"With the kindy kids we're basically talking about their safety network," she said

"We're identifying their different feelings and some simple things they can do if they ever feel unsafe.

"Telling the kids that you are able to go to your mum and dad if you're ever feeling worried, or your teachers, or the police."

Teachers, parents and emergency services personnel covered a range of topics with the 4-5 year olds during the week, including stranger danger, body awareness and general safety.

Emergency services personnel including firefighters and paramedics visited children during the week, with police visiting the kindergarten yesterday.

Police Constable Aerin Saunders said it was important to break down barriers with young children.

"I think it's good for them to interact with people like police officers who they may think are scary people," he said.

"It presents us in a more human light and a more approachable light, that they can actually feel safe enough to come and approach us if they have any problems.

"The challenge with kids this age is that they actually understand what we're talking about, not just repeating it."