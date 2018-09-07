Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPECIAL VISIT: Tannum Sands Kindergarten welcomed constable Aerin Saunders for Child Protection Week.
SPECIAL VISIT: Tannum Sands Kindergarten welcomed constable Aerin Saunders for Child Protection Week. Matt Taylor GLA060918POLI
News

Emergency services make special visit to Tannum Kindy

Matt Taylor
by
7th Sep 2018 8:05 AM

EMERGENCY services personnel descended upon Tannum Sands Kindergarten this week to enhance the children's learning experience.

It was all part of Child Protection Week, a state-wide initiative which promotes the value of children to the community, focusing on safety, abuse and neglect.

Parent Melissa Wilkings, who acts as the kindy's child protection officer, said the week was about teaching children to identify an unsafe situation and feelings, and where to go for help.

"With the kindy kids we're basically talking about their safety network," she said

"We're identifying their different feelings and some simple things they can do if they ever feel unsafe.

"Telling the kids that you are able to go to your mum and dad if you're ever feeling worried, or your teachers, or the police."

Teachers, parents and emergency services personnel covered a range of topics with the 4-5 year olds during the week, including stranger danger, body awareness and general safety.

Emergency services personnel including firefighters and paramedics visited children during the week, with police visiting the kindergarten yesterday.

Police Constable Aerin Saunders said it was important to break down barriers with young children.

"I think it's good for them to interact with people like police officers who they may think are scary people," he said.

"It presents us in a more human light and a more approachable light, that they can actually feel safe enough to come and approach us if they have any problems.

"The challenge with kids this age is that they actually understand what we're talking about, not just repeating it."

Related Items

children emergency servcies government initiatives police protection
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    NBN GUIDE: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    NBN GUIDE: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    Technology More than 13,000 Gladstone homes are due to be hooked up to the NBN over the next year.

    'Four beers and cup of vodka' before Calliope highway crash

    'Four beers and cup of vodka' before Calliope highway crash

    Crime A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to drink driving on Monday.

    PARTY TIME: Fun new business opens doors today at Calliope

    PARTY TIME: Fun new business opens doors today at Calliope

    Business Husband-wife team unveils new store.

    Hundreds of industry heavy-weights to descend on Gladstone

    Hundreds of industry heavy-weights to descend on Gladstone

    Business A conference is expected to bring a boost to CBD businesses.

    Local Partners