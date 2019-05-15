Menu
A female was transported to hospital after rolling her car on Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, 8km out of Mt Larcom around 11.30am on 15 May 2019. Matt Taylor GLA150519MVA2
Emergency Services kept busy on Gladstone region roads

Matt Taylor
15th May 2019 5:40 PM
EMERGENCY services responded to four separate motor-vehicle accidents in the Gladstone Region yesterday.

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode and crashing his car into a tree on Philip St shortly after 10am.

Later at about 11.30am a woman, 22, was taken to hospital after rolling her car on Mount Larcom Bracewell Rd, 8km out of Mt Larcom.

She is believed to have sustained some injuries from windscreen glass, which smashed when the car rolled once.

The driver lost control travelling around a bend.

At 1.24pm two vehicles were involved in a crash outside BITS Medical Centre on Haynes and Wyndham Aves, Boyne Island.

Two patients were treated by paramedics at the scene.

 

A car crashed into a tree on Philip Street, Gladstone shortly after 10am. Matt Taylor GLA150519MVA

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were no serious injuries and the patients were in a stable condition.

Earlier in the day there was another crash on Malpas St, Boyne Island, however, police did not attend.

Senior Constable Ryan Kirkpatrick encouraged drivers to watch out for the Fatal Five when travelling on the road.

"Always drive to the conditions and stick to the speed limit," Sen-Constable Kirkpatrick said.

