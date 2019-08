Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the New Auckland crash.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the New Auckland crash. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

EMERGENCY services have been called to Beak St, New Auckland after a two-car crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said those involved did not suffer any injuries.