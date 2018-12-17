Emergency service workers thanked at Appreciation Day

THE region's emergency service workers are feeling the love following an event at Rocky Glen Hotel Motel yesterday.

Central Queensland Emergency Services Appreciation Day was held to give residents a chance to thank those who fought the Deepwater and Mt Larcom bushfires.

Despite the all-day drizzle, hundreds showed up to offer their support.

Calliope auxiliary firefigher Graham Woolley attended with his team members and said it was great to have their effort recognised.

"Appreciation like this is great, we don't look for it, we don't necessarily need it but we appreciate it,” Mr Woolley said.

"We all do what we do because we enjoy doing it and at the end of the day, whether this was happening or not, we would still do it for the same reasons.

"But it's great to see this put on to thank everyone from the professional paid urban firefighters here ... to rurals, SES, police, everyone - it's fantastic.”

He and his team were deployed for seven days to help the Agnes Water and Deepwater communities.

Boyne Island auxiliary firefighter Gregory Hopton also attended yesterday's event and spent 13 days on the fire front.

"I'd never seen anything like it before and I don't want to ever again,” Mr Hopton said.

"I take my hat off to the people who started organising this event. I just wish there was even more emergency service people here but there's a handful of us here (now) and we'll have fun.”

Mr Hopton said he noticed a shift in the public's attitude towards fires since the Deepwater blaze.

"When the fires were going bad in Mount Larcom they had a fire in town here near KFC and people actually grabbed hoses themselves and tried to put it out whereas usually before ... they'd just leave them for the fireys,” he said.

Mr Hopton said he believed everyone's willingness to contribute was the reason more property was not lost.

"Everybody worked together - police, ambulance, fireys, rural fireys, SES - everybody worked as just one team ... we just got in and did the job and everybody had each other's back,” he said.