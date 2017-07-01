Emergency repairs to divert traffic at Hobble Creek Bridge

The old bridge over Hobble Creek between Lowmead and the Bruce Highway.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is advising locals of traffic diversions at Hobble Creek Bridge starting on Monday.

Emergency repair works on John Clifford Way at Lowmead mean the Hobble Creek Bridge will be closed to traffic for the duration of the works.

The council said road closures on both approaches to the bridge would apply, with traffic to be detoured via Clarkes Rd.

Please note: Residents or visitors needing to access properties located between the road closure points and the closed bridge will be permitted to do so.

Council predicted the works would take two weeks to complete and thanked residents and visitors for their patience during the process.