Emergency meeting called at disgraced nursing home

ABOUT 1000 residents remaining at the Earle Haven aged care village will learn their fate at an emergency meeting this morning, almost a week after 70 of their vulnerable friends were left homeless.

Retirees in the complex's independent living homes have been called to a meeting at 10am.

A letter posted on the community notice board said the gathering would address the "unprecedented happenings that have occurred" and quell the fears about the loss of homes.

Emergency services were called Thursday afternoon after nursing home contractor HelpStreet walked out over a contract break down with nursing home owner PeopleCare. Seventy elderly residents were taken to other facilities.

Residents are concerned over the complex’s future. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

The Bulletin was also told yesterday that police had spoken to the families of residents who allege they were overcharged thousands from their accounts and more invoices totalling up to $4000 were received at the weekend.

A resident of independent living area said the community had been in a panic since last Thursday.

"There is a huge state of anxiety," the resident told the Bulletin.

"There are several hundred people living independently, many of whom are living on their own and have been given no information on the tragedy. We don't know what will happen to us and our homes.

"We have had family calling concerned. No one knows about their future."

Senator Murray Watt and Member for Gaven, Meaghan Scanlon, talking to the media on new revelations regarding Federal Government failures at the Earle Haven aged care facility in Nerang. Picture: Jerad Williams



The resident who had previously worked in the health industry said there was anger at Earle Haven management.

"Seventy people shifted in the space of a few hours, they are our friends.

"I think both companies have to be held to account. HelpStreet should have contacted the government earlier. People are hurting."

Family members of residents who had been moved say the Federal Government has failed to update them on what is taking place or who will be covering the cost of the temporary accommodation.

Lorraine Cook said her husband John, who is bed ridden, was moved to a shared room without a bathroom.

"It isn't like a home for him, he can't leave his toothbrush anywhere. We have no idea what is happening."

Earle Haven aged care facility in Nerang. Picture: Jerad Williams



Lloyd Evans, who had in-laws at the nursing home, said his family received another invoice for $4000 from the facility Saturday.

"They can't take anything because the bank has been notified, HelpStreet can't get access," he said. "We want to get all the facts and figures lined up."

In response to questions HelpStreet said money direct debited and received by HelpStreet for services for the month of July will be held in an independent trust.

"It is not our intention to keep money for services that were not delivered and we have made sure that there will be no future direct debits from residents' accounts," a spokesperson said.

An investigation into breaches of the medicine and poisons legislation has also been undertaken by Queensland Health after swathes of pharmaceuticals went missing from the facility.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon is seeking clarity from the Federal Government regarding progress of the investigation into the incident.

"We need to know who is heading up this investigation," she said. "What is the scope, when it will start and finish.

"Our emergency services responded that day and found over 70 people a safe place to stay, but it took the Federal Government over two days to even establish a hotline."