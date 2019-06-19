Emergency divers in Ross River rescue of sunken car

Update:

Emergency divers have retrieved a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

A stolen car is pulled from the Ross River @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/aCDWFgDJoR — Jacob Miley (@MileyJacob) June 18, 2019

Earlier:

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a witness told police they saw the car drive into the river, near the off-leash dog park, about 6am.

It then appeared two people ran from the scene, with the witness saying it was too dark to get a description of them.

Divers are attempting to retrieve the sunken vehicle, with specialised equipment to be used to drag the car onto dry land.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.