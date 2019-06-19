Menu
Emergency divers in Ross River rescue of sunken car

by JACOB MILEY, CAS GARVEY
19th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
Update:

Emergency divers have retrieved a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

Earlier:

Emergency divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a witness told police they saw the car drive into the river, near the off-leash dog park, about 6am.

It then appeared two people ran from the scene, with the witness saying it was too dark to get a description of them.

Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley
Divers are attempting to retrieve the sunken vehicle, with specialised equipment to be used to drag the car onto dry land.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks emergency divers police investigation ross river

