A community's emergency department could be closed for days after an incident allegedly involving a child and a nurse heightened fears for staff safety.
Crime

Emergency department shut amid staff safety fears

by Grace Mason
15th Dec 2020 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YARRABAH's emergency department is likely to be closed until Saturday amid fears over staff safety after a youth allegedly targeted a nurse with a slingshot.

According to a post on the Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council's Facebook page, the nurse narrowly avoided being struck by a rock from the slingshot, while there had been multiple previous other incidents reported about rocks being thrown at health staff's cars.

Yarrabah’s emergency department has been temporarily closed.
Yarrabah’s emergency department has been temporarily closed.


The post also said a community meeting was being organised for Thursday in a local park.

A spokesman from the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service confirmed the department had been "temporarily suspended due to staff safety concerns.

Arrangements have been put in place for patients requiring emergency care to be transported to the Cairns Hospital via the Queensland Ambulance Service," he said.

"The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service continues to work with the Queensland Police Service, Gurriny Yealamucka Health Service Aboriginal Corporation, the Yarrabah Shire Council and unions to ensure the safety of our staff in the community, in order to get the ED back up and running as soon as possible."

The local Gurriny Yealamucka Health Service Aboriginal Corporation remains open.

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

