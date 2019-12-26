Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Emergency department doctor tells all on rewarding work

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT can be difficult to stand back, take stock and pinpoint the most memorable moment after years spent working in hospital emergency departments.

But Dr David Little remembers one call that sent a shiver down his spine.

Back home in his native Scotland, the hospital he was working in got a call at 2am that there'd been a knife fight, and multiple casualties were expected at any minute.

The scourge of knife crime had earned Glasgow the title of the murder capital of Europe.

"It was some guys in Glasgow," Dr Little said.

"It ended up not being as bad as we thought it was going to be.

"I think you mentally prepare for the very, very worst."

It's impossible to predict just what is going to come through the doors next.

That's what the St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital emergency doctor loves about his job.

He has been working in the unit since it opened last year but has worked in Ipswich for eight years, and in EDs across southeast Queensland since he arrived in the country.

"In the afternoon you often walk into a shift and it's bedlam and you just take it over and just go with it," he said.

"You see all ages, all types of medical and surgical, orthopaedic and obstetric conditions. It's a whole variety, This morning I've taken something out of someone's eye.

"There's a whole host of different things, which is half of the fun. It's the variety that's enjoyable."

Dr Little said the department had only gotten busier since it opened more than a year ago as part of the hospital's $64 million development.

In what can be a stressful environment at times, strong communication with fellow doctors and time management is crucial.

Being in the thick of dealing with trauma could take its toll but having the mechanisms in place to cope was important, Dr Little said.

Ensuring colleagues are travelling OK and checking in with them regularly was crucial.

"I think the busiest day was 52 or 53 (people), which for two day doctors and one night, it keeps you busy," he said.

Dr Little said he had worked in several different fields of medicine but the chance to do a bit of everything, sometimes in the course of one 10-hour shift, drew him to life in the ED.

"It's the fact you can help solve people's problems there and then and get it done," he said.

"If someone puts a shoulder out, you can put it back in. That acute pain is gone and the frown on the fact turns to a smile. It's just satisfying.

"What you're doing is making a difference to people."

Dr Little worked shifts at St Andrew's as a junior doctor and two of his kids were born there.

More Stories

Show More
doctor dr david little editors picks health lifestyle st andrews hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SUPER: Long-awaited change to have huge impact

        premium_icon SUPER: Long-awaited change to have huge impact

        News THE new Special Recreational Vessels Bill will open the gateway for super yachts to cruise Australian waters and is set to have a huge impact on the economy.

        ‘Don’t throw it away’: CWA urges recycling this Christmas

        premium_icon ‘Don’t throw it away’: CWA urges recycling this Christmas

        News There are many ways households could recycle this ­Christmas

        Golf irrigation plans to be reviewed

        premium_icon Golf irrigation plans to be reviewed

        Council News The club has provided councillors with enough evidence for them to question if they...

        Teacher by day, artist by night: Mural adds colour to town

        premium_icon Teacher by day, artist by night: Mural adds colour to town

        News In a fabulous display of colour, a giant mural of Freddie Mercury has been painted...