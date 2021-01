Emergency services are responding to the crash.

Emergency services crews are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region which involved a truck and car.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were tasked to respond to the incident around 2.10pm.

The incident reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the Colosseum Creek Hotel on the Bruce Highway.

Reports suggest the car has crashed down an embankment while the truck remains on the roadway.

More to come.