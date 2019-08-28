Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A farmer has been killed on a Rappville property.
A farmer has been killed on a Rappville property. Google
Crime

FARM DEATH: Man, 70, killed in machinery accident

Aisling Brennan
Alison Paterson
by and
28th Aug 2019 9:02 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12pm: POLICE have confirmed the death of a man in farm machinery accident this morning.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said shortly after 8am today, police were called to a property on Old Wyan Rd, Rappville, following reports of a farm accident.

"Upon arrival police located a man believed to be aged in his 70s trapped under a piece of machinery," she said.

"He died at the scene.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to Rappville after reports a person has been trapped under a tractor.

Ambulance NSW crews were called at 8.10am today to Old Wyan Rd, Rappville after reports a 70-year-old man was involved in a farming incident.

"Paramedics are on scene and the man is in a critical condition," an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.

Police, Rural Fire Service and VRA are also expected to be attending the scene.

It is believed to be an incident involving a tractor.

More information to come.

ambulance nsw editors picks farming accident rappville
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

    News The results are part of this year's Annual Overdose Report, compiled and released by the Penington Institute

    'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    premium_icon 'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    Council News Residents say extended discount period isn't enough.

    Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    premium_icon Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    Health Council was expected to meet with CQHHS CEO

    Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    premium_icon Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    News It's been over a year but finding a solution could take many more.