Embracing Plastic Free July: Giving up one thing at a time

UNKNOWN: Awareness and understanding has grown around the effect of plastic on our oceans but Jodi Jones says the impact plastics will have on land is not yet fully understood.

JODI Jones used to store all her body lotions on a three-tiered rack in her bathroom.

Now the rack is empty because she decided to adopt plastic packaging-free body products in recognition of Plastic Free July.

For the past two years, Jodi has removed a plastic product from her life each July.

Giving up plastic water bottles may not only help the environment but it could be good for your health too. Contributed

In 2016, she stopped using plastic bags, last year she gave up single-use drink bottles, and this year it's the bathroom products that got the chop.

It's not without a little sadness and sacrifice though.

"All my beloved scrubs are gone, I've used them up and haven't replaced them, and I quite liked my shampoo," she said.

Instead, she's gone back to using plain old soap, a friend has given her a recipe for making a honey facial scrub and she's sourcing local products from the region's markets.

Her husband has helpfully pointed out he's been using a bar of soap his whole life.

Jodi said slowly reducing her plastic consumption was about taking on small things.

"It's taking a moment to stop and look at what I'm buying," she said.

Jodi said while awareness had increased around the effects of plastic on marine life, what impact it has on terrestrial environments is less clear.

Plastic bags can create big problems for marine life when they end up in the ocean. MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski

"Plastics have only been around (extensively) in a disposable form for about 35 years," she said.

"We're still trying to understand what it looks like in 200 years time - the big piles of landfill full of plastics - we don't really know how they will behave."

Get involved at plasticfreejuly.org