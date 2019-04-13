Menu
47 Lorilet Street, Peregian Beach
Property

Embrace space in rare coastal jewel

13th Apr 2019 12:13 PM

THIS exceedingly rare Peregian Beach residence represents an unmissable opportunity to live in one of Noosa's most sought-after locations.

Set on an elevated, north-facing block, this stylish single-level beach house offers superb ocean and national park views.

 

Where else can you find a beautifully-finished home, with a wide natural ocean and parkland outlook, all on one level with flat, usable grounds?

Fully architecturally renovated by Blackburne Jackson, this solid home has been completed to the highest standard while keeping the character of the original home with beautiful selections and quality finishes throughout.

 

Open spaces and sea breezes are at the heart of this four-bedroom home with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors allowing an abundance of natural light to filter into the main living areas.

A spacious, functional kitchen with stone benchtops and quality European appliances flows into the dining and lounge, opening on to the large covered al-fresco area.

Outside, lush green space abounds.

A saltwater pool with sun deck and beautifully landscaped gardens is your own private sanctuary.

Just minutes from Peregian village and only a short walk to beach access, this is a remarkable property that encapsulates the very best of beachside living.

 

PEREGIAN BEACH

47 Lorilet St

4 Bed, 2 Bath 2 Car, Pool

Features: Architecturally renovated, home, study, off-street parking, level grounds, one-level living and sea views

Price: Offers over $1.695 million

Agent: Exclusive to Karen Harman at Dowling Neylan

Contact: 0418190471

 

