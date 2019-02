Peter Ross Bazzan, 50, was due to appear last Monday in Gympie Magistrates Court on one charge of common assault.

A COURT appearance for assault by the embattled director of collapsed Gympie builder Stirling Homes has been adjourned for two weeks.

The Lower Wonga resident was not present, but contacted the court asking for the adjournment on work grounds.

Mr Bazzan is due to reappear on Monday February 25.