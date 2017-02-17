'Embarrassment': Promise to fast-track new facility at showgrounds

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the Gladstone shorgounds could be put to much better use.

THE Gladstone region deputy mayor has made an "ironclad" promise to fast-track the potential new facility at the Gladstone show-grounds, which would see the end of the show being held there.

But the council can't do anything until the Gladstone Show Society makes a decision to either surrender the grounds to the Crown for re-purpose, or carry on running the show.

The Observer has made multiple attempts to contact the society.

Speculation that the society may hold a lease over the grounds was shot down by deputy mayor Chris Trevor who said if it was anything like the Gladstone Turf Club's lease, there were no lock-in's.

"As long as the society continues to run the show, then the lease is valid," councillor Trevor said.

"But if the society was to choose, which they can, to stop running the show, then the council could either one; take over the lease and run the show until plans for the new facility was made...

"Or two; the society could surrender the lease to the Crown, the council could purchase the land and go from there."

Either way, Cr Trevor made one point extremely clear: there's a multitude of reasons why the show "simply can't go on".

"This is no reflection of the wonderful volunteers, but those grounds are an eyesore, it's an embarrassment and needs upgrading.

"Not to mention, it sits in the middle of town unused except for maybe one day a year.

"Think of all of the opportunities it could bring the Gladstone region, the economy, jobs."

Just a few of Cr Trevor's ideas include the construction of a multi-purpose sporting facility, a new aged car facility and the redevelopment of car parking from the Dawson Hwy.

"We have irreparable sporting fields in Gladstone, and people injuring themselves on them," he said.

"We have our elderly leaving Gladstone and spending millions elsewhere in retirement, like Hervey Bay, because we don't have enough aged care facilities here.

"And most importantly we are risking the lives of children crossing that road on the busy highway because of the location of the carpark," he said.

"I'm sorry, but the show has to go."

Cr Trevor said if council was to gain control of the land, any development to take place would happen "very quickly".

"It's a terrible waste all that land, and as councillors we have been talking about it for a very long time," he said.

"But we can no longer stand around and wait for something to happen.

"The Gladstone Show Society needs to know now the ball is in their court, and they need to make a decision in the best interest of the Gladstone community."