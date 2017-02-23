'Embarrassing': Action after rumour pilot slept under plane

SOME say rumours lead nowhere.

But a particular rumour that somehow wiggled its way to the Gladstone Regional Council ruffled some feathers with councillors, who upon hearing it, immediately called for action to get a certain new facility at the airport off the ground.

The rumour, mentioned at the council's meeting on Tuesday, was that a passer-by at the Gladstone airport saw the pilot of a Royal Flying Doctors aircraft sleeping under his plane, a quick rest in the shade before his next job.

While its unknown whether this is true, it sparked a fire in councillor Kahn Goodluck who said if it was true, it was "embarrassing" that the pilot had no other option other than to sleep under his plane.

SNOOZE ON THE JOB: A rumour has ignited debate in the council chambers over if Gladstone Airport has enough facilities. Mara Pattison-Sowden

The Royal Flying Doctors Queensland were contacted to confirm.

Cr Goodluck said the council needed to immediately find the funds for the constructions of a respite facility at the Gladstone airport, so that the pilots would have a comfortable, safe place to rest, as deserved.

The mayor and his fellow councillors agreed and voted that the if the council could not seek funding from within the community, organisations or groups to build the centre, they would likely just "get the job done" themselves.