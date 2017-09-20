30°
'Embarrassed' Gladstone man loses pay day in pokie machine gamble

Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Sarah Barnham
HOPING for the big, million-dollar payout, a Gladstone man continued to feed his hard-earned cash to the pokie machine while enjoying a few beers at the pub after work.

But to his dismay, he ended up losing all his money with nothing to show for it.

It was for this reason he slammed his fist down on the machine.

The forces was enough force to send a big crack through the LCD touch-screen, which caused more than $1400 worth of damage.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges, including two counts of wilful damage as well as the breach of a domestic violence protection order.

The court heard the man was working in Blackwater at the time of the offence, however worked on a contract and three days later was back in Gladstone offending again.

On July 20 at about 5.20am police were called to a Gladstone home where officers saw the man leaning up against the front door trying to get in.

The woman who lived there was an ex-partner with a DV protection order out against him.

She told officers he arrived at her home and asked to come in, when she refused he began to 'confess his love' for her, the court heard.

After an hour of doing this, he became agitated and barged the screen door, bending the frame so that door couldn't close.

It was the woman's neighbour who saw the scene unfold and called the police.

When the officers arrived the man was slurring his words.

The 33-year-old was arrested and released on bail.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the pokie machine had given him hope to win.

When he didn't, he became frustrated.

She said her client had been drinking at the time, but knows now he shouldn't have reacted in that way.

Ms Townsend said since the run-in with his ex-partner, the pair were no longer in contact and her client was feeling "embarrassed".

She said her client had enrolled himself in a number of counselling programs.

He has surrounded himself with the support of his elders and is soon to start a full-time apprenticeship on Curtis Island.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was admirable the man had taken the steps to seek help.

She placed him on a 12-month probation and ordered him to pay the restitution for damage to the pokie machine.

A conviction was recorded.

