eMarine has your ticket to work on Gladstone's waterways

STAYING ON COURSE: eMarine's Brad Smith of eMarine with trainees (L-R) Rick Reid, Nathan Fleetwood, Cale Smith and Weylin Zonruiter. Greg Bray

GLADSTONE boaties needing commercial marine qualifications used to have to travel to Brisbane or Mackay for training.

Until now.

Brad Smith of eMarine Training Hire and Charter said those qualifications can now be earned here in Gladstone.

"There's been shortfall in this sort of training here for years," he said.

"Being a local boatie for 25 years, I noted there was no local trainer doing current recreational boating and jetski licences.

"As the operator of a commercial vessel and being a commercial coxswain I also discovered there were no local trainers in the area for those qualifications as well."

Having identified a gap in the market, Mr Smith partnered with Sea School International to offer marine training qualifications here in Gladstone.

"There's a lot of demand here but it wasn't being met by local trainers with local knowledge," Mr Smith said.

"We offer many nationally recognised courses including General Purpose Deckhand, Coxswain certificates grades one and two, marine radio, shipboard safety and Marine Engine Driver two and three.

"We cover from Mackay to Hervey Bay and out west as well for people who need to navigate inland waterways.

"All our courses are nationally recognised."

To make the courses more attractive for the time-poor, Mr Smith said the the business has built in some flexibility to the training times and course payments.

"Finding 10 days to complete a course is difficult for some people," he said.

"With us you can start your journey with a day's training then at a later course you can do a couple of days then five days later on."

"There's not many qualifications these days offering that sort of flexibility.

"Plus what better career can you get where you're spending every day on the water, especially in our area?"

On August 22 eMarine will launch its recreational boat and jetski training qualifications component in Gladstone.

For more information on recreational boat licences or commercial marine training contact eMarine Training Hire and Charter.