Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Elton’s furious tirade during Aussie show

2nd Dec 2019 2:10 PM

 

Sir Elton John launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a couple of "moron" security guards during his concert in Perth on Sunday night.

The Candle in the Wind singer performed at HBF park last night as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. But halfway through his three-hour extravaganza, Elton spotted a woman being removed from the concert by security guards and he stopped the show to demand the lady be returned to her seat.

"Hey, you two security guards with the girl … F**k off," Elton can be heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media. "Let her up here immediately … come on, you c**ts.

"Morons, both of you, morons. You don't treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds!"

It's not known why the woman was being removed from the concert.

Channel 9 presenter Louise Momber was in the crowd and told The Sydney Morning Herald that the singer later apologised for his outburst.

"He was so angry," Momber said. "He said he can't stand violence against women and had to say something.

"He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant - but said it's something he's really passionate about."

 

Elton John played two shows in Perth on the weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Tony McDonough
Elton John played two shows in Perth on the weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Tony McDonough

Last night's concert was Elton's final performance in Perth. He's now set to take his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour around the rest of Australia and New Zealand with more than 35 concerts scheduled between now and March 7, 2020.

This isn't the first time Elton has let loose at security guards during one of his concerts.

In 2015 he unleashed on a group of security guards in the UK who were warning audience members not to put their hands in the air during the gig.

"These people have come to hear music and if they want to put their hands in the air let them," Elton said, according to the Daily Mail. "This is not fu**ing China, so p**s off!

"You've got a f***ing uniform on and you think you're Hitler and you're not. You can p**s off!"

When one female security guard started crying after the singer's spray - he invited her on stage and apologised for his outburst.

"It was highly inappropriate," he told the female security guard. "I got frustrated. I know no one should ever talk to a lady like that and I'm very sorry."

 

Elton John is touring Australia until March next year. Picture: AAP Image/Tony McDonough
Elton John is touring Australia until March next year. Picture: AAP Image/Tony McDonough
elton john perth rant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        premium_icon Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        News CQ Turtle Team volunteer Jodi Jones was hopeful the trial would be a success, given goannas were the biggest threat to the turtle nesting population at Wreck Rock.

        PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        premium_icon PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        News GOONDOON St was packed with residents enjoying the start of the festive season...

        Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        premium_icon Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        News SHINE a ray of light to those less fortunate this festive season.

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December...