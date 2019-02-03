LAST CHANCE: Elton John announces final Aussie tour dates

ELTON John has announced his Australian tour dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The legendary singer will perform 15 shows in Australia between November 2019 to January 2020. It will be the last time he ever performs in Australia.

John's farewell tour kicked off in the US last September and the singer will perform across five continents before ending the tour in 2021.

"It's time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life," the singer said when announcing his farewell tour.

"After the tour finishes, I'm very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children."

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Australian tour dates are below:

Nov 30, 2019: HBF Park, Perth, WA

Dec 1, 2019: HBF Park, Perth, WA

Dec 4, 2019: Botanic Park, Adelaide, SA

Dec 10, 2019: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Dec 11, 2019: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Dec 18, 2019: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

Dec 21, 2019: ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Dec 23, 2019: ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Jan 7, 2020: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Jan 11, 2020: Hope Estate Winery, Hunter Valley, NSW

Jan 18, 2020: Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Jan 22, 2020: Carrington Park, Bathurst, NSW

Jan 25, 2020: Hanging Rock, Woodend, VIC

Jan 29, 2020: All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC

Jan 31, 2020: Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

