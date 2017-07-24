Elton, cheap power: Pollie shares Gladstone wish list in 50 seconds

QUEENSLAND opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday.

ELTON John, cheaper electricity prices and a reputation that goes beyond industry are on Tim Nicholls' ultimate wish list for Gladstone.

Queensland's opposition leader was in the region Sunday night and yesterday morning , meeting with Callide candidate Colin Boyce and attending a community forum in Biloela.

Asked what three things he would change about Gladstone, Mr Nicholls said he would bring Elton John to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, change the reputation to more than coal shipments and find a way to lure in more business to the main street.

As for what he'd keep the same, Mr Nicholls said the weather, the pubs, fishing at the Gladstone Harbour and Gladstone's reputation as the state's "muscle town".

"What could be better than having a cold pot at the Grand Hotel," he said.

But there was little time for the Clayfield MP to enjoy a drink and look out at Gladstone's Harbour yesterday , spending a few hours in Gladstone before driving to Biloela late yesterday morning.

Visiting without any official announcements, Mr Nicholls instead spruced multi-million dollar programs on the table by the LNP.

Mr Nicholls said a $500-million Royalties for Regions and $100-million youth unemployment package offered by the LNP would benefit Gladstone and Calliope.

While he supported bringing new industry to "Queensland's muscle town", he said existing big businesses need support too.

"I think there's more opportunity in the state development area and around the resources sector, including support what Southern Oil are doing in their pilot programs in bio fuel and bio-hydrogen," he said.

"We shouldn't ignore the existing industries, we should be trying to make them as productive as possible and competitive within the rest of the world."

Already the Queensland Labor Government has thrown its support behind developing a renewable hub at Aldoga in Gladstone's State Development Area.

Mr Nicholls did not confirm whether he supported the project or not.

"I think there's a future for renewable energy but that future needs to be at a pace and a price that the community can afford," he said.

"We'd have a look at any proposal that makes commercial sense and that doesn't add to the cost to consumers."

Mr Nicholls said he would discuss issues facing Calliope residents with Mr Boyce, including roads, bridges and development of the high school.