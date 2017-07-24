26°
News

Elton, cheap power: Pollie shares Gladstone wish list in 50 seconds

Tegan Annett
| 24th Jul 2017 4:07 PM
QUEENSLAND opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday.
QUEENSLAND opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday. Mike Richards GLA240717SLNP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ELTON John, cheaper electricity prices and a reputation that goes beyond industry are on Tim Nicholls' ultimate wish list for Gladstone.

Queensland's opposition leader was in the region Sunday night and yesterday morning , meeting with Callide candidate Colin Boyce and attending a community forum in Biloela.

Asked what three things he would change about Gladstone, Mr Nicholls said he would bring Elton John to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, change the reputation to more than coal shipments and find a way to lure in more business to the main street.

As for what he'd keep the same, Mr Nicholls said the weather, the pubs, fishing at the Gladstone Harbour and Gladstone's reputation as the state's "muscle town".

"What could be better than having a cold pot at the Grand Hotel," he said.

But there was little time for the Clayfield MP to enjoy a drink and look out at Gladstone's Harbour yesterday , spending a few hours in Gladstone before driving to Biloela late yesterday morning.

Visiting without any official announcements, Mr Nicholls instead spruced multi-million dollar programs on the table by the LNP.

Mr Nicholls said a $500-million Royalties for Regions and $100-million youth unemployment package offered by the LNP would benefit Gladstone and Calliope.

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday.
Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday. Mike Richards GLA240717SLNP

While he supported bringing new industry to "Queensland's muscle town", he said existing big businesses need support too.

"I think there's more opportunity in the state development area and around the resources sector, including support what Southern Oil are doing in their pilot programs in bio fuel and bio-hydrogen," he said.

"We shouldn't ignore the existing industries, we should be trying to make them as productive as possible and competitive within the rest of the world."

Already the Queensland Labor Government has thrown its support behind developing a renewable hub at Aldoga in Gladstone's State Development Area.

Mr Nicholls did not confirm whether he supported the project or not.

"I think there's a future for renewable energy but that future needs to be at a pace and a price that the community can afford," he said.

"We'd have a look at any proposal that makes commercial sense and that doesn't add to the cost to consumers."

Mr Nicholls said he would discuss issues facing Calliope residents with Mr Boyce, including roads, bridges and development of the high school.

Gladstone Observer
'Critical' $1.2b dam could bring 'huge' economic benefits

'Critical' $1.2b dam could bring 'huge' economic benefits

"It would also allow us to consider building an intermodal transport facility in Gladstone creating hundreds, if not thousands of jobs...”

LINGERIE SHOW: Gladstone models leave little to the imagination

The Australian Lingerie Model Search 2017 was held at the Young Australian Hotel on Saturday night.

Nine Gladstone women were confident on stage at the lingerie comp

UPDATE: Gas line hit, crews attend main rupture

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews were called to 181 Auckland St at 11.11am this morning after a gas main leak was reported.

QFES, police, council on scene at gas main leak at Auckland St residence.

Gladstone mum caught driving with stash in her dashboard

Police arrest a man in a driveway in Arthur Street, Lismore after finding drugs in his car.

She was intercepted by police at a random static roadside unit.

Local Partners

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

The Gladstone City Eisteddfod office was overflowing with papers this week as organisers prepared for the release of the 2017 event program.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone model takes out national Face of Origin comp

QUEENSLAND BEAUTY: Face of Origin Gladstone representative Alice Litzow won the ultimate prize.

Alice comes out on top after three-day national final in Brisbane

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Families that game together, stay together?

FORGET the stereotype of the moody teenager playing his Xbox or PlayStation in a darkened room.

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

MASTERCHEF: It's Ben versus Diana in tonight's grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

Who will take home the show's title and $250,000 grand prize?

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

HIDDEN GEM COMPLETE WITH POOL

15 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 3 $190,000

New to the market this 3 bedroom home boasts potential and is complete with an in ground pool perfect for those hot Central Queensland days. Owners have...

FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY WITH EXCELLENT POSITION!

5 Bensted Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial Excellent location situated on the north side of Gladstone with direct access ... Price Upon...

Excellent location situated on the north side of Gladstone with direct access to the bypass roads of Redrover and Kirkwood Roads. This Industrial property is...

GREAT LOCATION - COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE

21 Off Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial 336m2 office space plus off street car parking and more! andbull; 336m2 ... $720,000

336m2 office space plus off street car parking and more! andbull; 336m2 of office space including reception area andbull; Fully air conditioned andbull; 13 car...

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $69,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

SOLID LOWSET BRICK - PERFECT LOCATION!

10 Hoskyn Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

An older variety, but a goodie! Solid and low set brick, this home located in a cul de sac off Keppel Avenue and has just come onto the market. Location is...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out