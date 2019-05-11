Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Porn star taylor Jackson, aka “Tesla Taylor” filmed a sex scene in a Tesla on autopilot that became the #1 search on Pornhub. Picture: Twitter
Porn star taylor Jackson, aka “Tesla Taylor” filmed a sex scene in a Tesla on autopilot that became the #1 search on Pornhub. Picture: Twitter
Celebrity

Musk weighs in on Tesla porno

by New York Post
11th May 2019 9:27 AM

A Los Angeles adult film performer and her boyfriend found a perhaps predictable way to use their time while riding in a Tesla on autopilot mode last week - and their online post drew the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to the New York Post, the couple was on a road trip when they talked about having sex while using the car's semi-autonomous feature, Taylor Jackson told Business Insider.

Adult actress “Tesla Taylor” attracted the attentions of Tesla CEO Elon Musk when she filmed a real life sex scene in a Tesla car on autopilot. Picture: Twitter
Adult actress “Tesla Taylor” attracted the attentions of Tesla CEO Elon Musk when she filmed a real life sex scene in a Tesla car on autopilot. Picture: Twitter


After the tryst, Jackson posted a video of her and her boyfriend performing various sex acts inside the moving electric vehicle and uploaded it to adult website PornHub.

"Holy s - t, I made @Tesla the #1 search on Pornhub," Jackson wrote on Twitter.

She also tagged Musk on the post.

The website tweeted back, saying: "Reporting you to Elon for not having two hands on the wheel with the autopilot enabled. #phworthy."

Musk made light of the incident in a series of tweets Thursday.

"Turns out there's more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined," he posted.

Minutes later, he addressed the video again.

"Shoulda seen it coming …" he tweeted.

Jackson said she bumped the steering wheel during the escapade and knocked it out of Autopilot.

"It was mainly a straight road, but it had a lot of traffic," she told the news website. "We had a lot of cars driving by us."

While the Autopilot system can steer a Tesla within a highway lane without driver input for extended periods, the feature still requires "active driver supervision," according to Tesla.

Jackson said the feedback from the video has been mostly positive.

"Looking at it now, I feel we could've made it better," she said. "Maybe we will make another one."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

More Stories

editors picks elon musk entertainment tesla viral

Top Stories

    Funds injection promises to make festival even better

    premium_icon Funds injection promises to make festival even better

    News Committee president has big plans for Under The Trees Music and Arts Festival.

    Council knocks back $200,000 polo sponsorship request

    premium_icon Council knocks back $200,000 polo sponsorship request

    News But the gate isn't completely closed on bringing the event to town.

    Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

    premium_icon Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

    Health It was set up in response to the increasing need for the service

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    premium_icon Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific