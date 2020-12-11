Ellen’s show halted as host gets COVID

Production has been halted on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show after the TV host tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Hi everyone. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," DeGeneres announced on Twitter today.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all the proper CDC guidelines.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

Variety reports production on The Ellen Show will stop until January.

RELATED: Ellen Show struggling to attract guests

DeGeneres' diagnosis comes shortly after the emergence of explosive new claims from insiders, revealing her show's producers were struggling to attract celebrity guests and advertisers after a year of negative headlines.

"I wouldn't set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines," a publicist for the program told Buzzfeed.

"You have to tread so carefully with your clients and your clients' reputations, so you don't want to put your client in any line of fire sympathising with someone that any community or anyone would feel bad about.

"We're not going to align anyone with Ellen," the publicist said.

Another publicist added, "The feedback we've been getting is that Ellen is no longer a first choice for talent," with celebrities instead preferring to appear on other talk shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show.

Ellen DeGeneres addressed the toxic workplace scandal on her show. Picture: YouTube

DeGeneres returned to TV in September after months off the air, and directly addressed the toxic workplace scandal that had tarnished her image.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," she told viewers.

"I learned that things happened here that never should've happened.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people who were affected."

Originally published as Ellen's show halted as host gets COVID