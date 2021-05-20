Agnes Water residents aged 50 and over will have access to COVID-19 vaccinations with the opening of a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) clinic.

There are currently no general practices in Agnes Water that are able to provide the vaccine so the three-day outreach clinic will run from May 31 to June 2 to provide access for eligible residents.

A WBHHS spokesman said the service was working closely with local general practices to offer this outreach.

The clinic will provide the AstraZeneca vaccine and a medical officer will be available to discuss if the vaccine is suitable for individual patients.

People with specified underlying medical conditions or significant disability (including those under 50 years of age) are also eligible.

How to make a booking

Online (preferred): Visit the Australian Government’s Vaccine Eligibility Checker here and answer the eligibility questions to register your interest to book.

Phone: Call Wide Bay booking hotline on 4303 8700 from 8am – 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

People may also attend the Agnes Water Community Centre on Monday May 31 between 12pm and 5pm, on Tuesday June 1 between 7am and 5.15pm and on Wednesday June 2 between 8am-11.15am.

Walk ins are accepted, but may not be able to secure an immediate appointment as prior bookings take priority.

Meanwhile more than 700 people have had the COVID-19 jab at the Wide Bay’s recently opened vaccination hubs.

This is after major venues like Maryborough’s City Hall and the TAFE campuses at Hervey Bay and Bundaberg were transformed into Queensland Health-led hubs to support the private GP rollout of the vaccine.

Originally published as Eligible Agnes Water residents to get jab at new vaccine clinic