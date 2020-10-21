Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

A Gladstone man caught drug driving wouldn’t say which drug he had taken.

Ryan Venn Diflo was intercepted on the Dawson Highway for a random breath test on August 22.

Diflo agreed to a roadside saliva test which returned a drug positive.

The 29-year-old told police he had recently used drugs but didn’t want to say which form of it he had used.

Further analysis of the test showed the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

Diflo pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

Defence lawyer Tiana Lowry told the court her client was working as an electrician and needed his licence for work.

Diflo was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

