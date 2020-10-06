Electrician blows more than four times legal limit

A MAN'S decision to help a family member in need landed him in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Electrician Brent Matthew Dennien, 35, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Dennien was on a night out with his sister and her friends on September 19 when he decided to leave MiePlace Nightclub after a ten-hour drinking session.

A short time later, after walking up Goondoon St, Dennien received a call from his sister's friend who told him his sister was being assaulted.

The court heard he reacted by running to his car which was parked undercover at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

He drove and was intercepted by police on Goondoon St, about 3am.

Dennien returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.226.

Dennien's solicitor Tiana Lowry said her client was not usually a huge drinker, however, his father's ailing health and a friend's death may have pushed him to drink in excess.

"It is out of character for my client as he has no history of like offending," Ms Lowry said.

"It was a significant lapse of judgment as my client is not normally a big drinker."

Magistrate Ross Woodford said it was an extremely high reading which warranted a significant penalty.

Dennien was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.