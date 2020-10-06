Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brent Matthew Dennien pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.
Brent Matthew Dennien pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.
News

Electrician blows more than four times legal limit

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Oct 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN'S decision to help a family member in need landed him in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Electrician Brent Matthew Dennien, 35, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Dennien was on a night out with his sister and her friends on September 19 when he decided to leave MiePlace Nightclub after a ten-hour drinking session.

A short time later, after walking up Goondoon St, Dennien received a call from his sister's friend who told him his sister was being assaulted.

The court heard he reacted by running to his car which was parked undercover at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

He drove and was intercepted by police on Goondoon St, about 3am.

Dennien returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.226.

Dennien's solicitor Tiana Lowry said her client was not usually a huge drinker, however, his father's ailing health and a friend's death may have pushed him to drink in excess.

"It is out of character for my client as he has no history of like offending," Ms Lowry said.

"It was a significant lapse of judgment as my client is not normally a big drinker."

Magistrate Ross Woodford said it was an extremely high reading which warranted a significant penalty.

Dennien was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

crime gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drink driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 62 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 62 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 6.

        Crews return to Lowmead fire for tenth consecutive day

        Premium Content Crews return to Lowmead fire for tenth consecutive day

        News The vegetation fire has been burning on and off for the past two months, but has...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 5.

        Butcher to win - shorter odds than Winx

        Premium Content Butcher to win - shorter odds than Winx

        News A LEADING Australian bookmaker has the incumbent at an almost unbackable short...