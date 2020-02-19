Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
News

Electrical fault to blame for hospital evacuation

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Feb 2020 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update 5.30pm: 

A QFES spokesman said an alarm resulting in an evacuation at the Gladstone hospital was from a potential electrical fault. 

He said one crew arrived at the hospital at 11.06am and left at 11.25am. 

He said the alarm was isolated and management was notified. 

Earlier: 

FIRE crews have been called to Gladstone Hospital after an alarm went off at the Gladstone Community Health Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first crew arrived on scene at 11.06am and a second crew is currently on the way.

She said people at the hospital evacuated themselves before crews arrived.

Fire crews will investigate the cause of the alarm.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to score a prize at the Harbour Festival

        premium_icon How to score a prize at the Harbour Festival

        News A Gladstone Harbour Festival event coordinator has revealed what judges are looking for in two signature events.

        137 days and counting: Tilly needs a forever home

        premium_icon 137 days and counting: Tilly needs a forever home

        News Animal rescue group discounts Tilly's adoption fee.

        New-look restaurant for popular Gladstone club

        premium_icon New-look restaurant for popular Gladstone club

        News The revamp is part of major development plans to make the club a dining and...

        PHOTOS: Inside the $29.5m East Shores redevelopment

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Inside the $29.5m East Shores redevelopment

        News The countdown continues to the planned mid-year opening.