Electrical fault to blame for hospital evacuation
Update 5.30pm:
A QFES spokesman said an alarm resulting in an evacuation at the Gladstone hospital was from a potential electrical fault.
He said one crew arrived at the hospital at 11.06am and left at 11.25am.
He said the alarm was isolated and management was notified.
Earlier:
FIRE crews have been called to Gladstone Hospital after an alarm went off at the Gladstone Community Health Service.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first crew arrived on scene at 11.06am and a second crew is currently on the way.
She said people at the hospital evacuated themselves before crews arrived.
Fire crews will investigate the cause of the alarm.
More to come.