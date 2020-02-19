Electrical fault to blame for hospital evacuation

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.

Update 5.30pm:

A QFES spokesman said an alarm resulting in an evacuation at the Gladstone hospital was from a potential electrical fault.

He said one crew arrived at the hospital at 11.06am and left at 11.25am.

He said the alarm was isolated and management was notified.

Earlier:

FIRE crews have been called to Gladstone Hospital after an alarm went off at the Gladstone Community Health Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first crew arrived on scene at 11.06am and a second crew is currently on the way.

She said people at the hospital evacuated themselves before crews arrived.

Fire crews will investigate the cause of the alarm.

More to come.