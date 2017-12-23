Electric vehicle charging station powers up at Miriam Vale

MIRIAM Vale is now home to a clean, green new initiative which could see the town become a major stop-over for tourists and travellers.

An electric vehicle charging station is now operational on Blomfield Street, opposite Alf Larson/Lions Park - the first in the region.

The charging station was funded, installed and operated by Ergon Energy as part of the Queensland Government's $3 million "electric highway" initiative announced earlier this year.

Charging stations are also being stalled across the state's south-ease and up and down the coastline, including in Maryborough, Childers, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the installation of the charging station would prove a boon for Miriam Vale businesses.

"Already, Miriam Vale is proving to be the ideal rest stop for travellers with its friendly atmosphere and the fantastic Alf Larson/Lions Park playground and facilities," Cr Burnett said.

"Now, with electric cars set to become more numerous in the near future, there will be even more travellers stopping in Miriam Vale which is great for local business.

"Council is in discussion with the State Government regarding the multiple sources of renewable energy that could be established within the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun, and already generates its own energy at Benaraby Landfill, so this initiative fits in nicely with our wish to promote clean, green energy sources."

Gladstone Regional Council granted a request from Economic Development Queensland (a unit within the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning) to install the station at Miriam Vale.

Analysis conducted by Energy Supply Association of Australia has indicated there could be almost one million electric and natural gas vehicles in Australia by 2025.