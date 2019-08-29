Electric motorbike to be designed and built in SA

SO SILENT it's eerie and really, really quick off the mark.

That's the first electric motorcycle to be designed and built in Australia, the Fonzarelli NKD.

"We're pumped to present Australia's first retail electric motorbike," Fonzarelli founder Michelle Nazzari said.

Fonzarelli will manufacture the NKD and charging station equipments in Adelaide because of the depth of capability in South Australia.

"There's a lot of skill here," Ms Nazzari said.

Fonzarelli founder Michelle Nazzari and Designer Simon Modra from UniSA. Picture: Tait Schmaal

The NKD was designed with collaboration from University of SA researcher Simon Modra.

A passionate rider and owner of The Motorcycle Society cafe and workshop in Pulteney St, Mr Modra said he was really excited by the project.

"The NKD is awesome, I really love it," said Mr Modra who will add the bike to his stable which already includes a Moto-Guzzi, BSA Thunderbolt and Honda CB750.

Ms Nazzari said she was in talks with three companies in Adelaide about manufacturing the bikes.

Fonzarelli is Sydney-based and already sells an electric scooter and moped.

The base model NKD will be priced at $9990 with lots of options to customise.

The bike has a range of about 120km and can be charged from a domestic electrical power point or special charger.

Batteries vary in size and the mid-drive motor can put out torque of 56Nm - taking 5 seconds to reach top speed of 100km/h.

Ms Nazzari has set a target of selling 800 to 1000 bikes a year, with the first to come off the production line before summer.

Fonzarelli founder Michelle Nazzari said she was in talks with three companies in Adelaide about manufacturing the bikes. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Electric Vehicle chief executive Behyad Jafari said as well as the fun of riding a motorcycle, the Fonzarelli move demonstrated the opportunities of electric vehicles.

"All of the new money in Australian motor manufacturing is going into electric vehicles," he said.

"There are great entrepreneurs building businesses and creating jobs.".

The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering said earlier this year that the nation must embrace electric vehicles or risk a decline in living standards.

There are plans to build electric vehicles in Adelaide, led by Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Group which will establish a manufacturing plant either in the former Holden plant in Elizabeth or the Ford plant in Geelong.