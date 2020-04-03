Election winners declared in Rocky, Gladstone, Woorabinda

BREAKING: MARGARET Strelow has officially held onto her seat at the head of the Rockhampton Regional Council table with the Electoral Commission of Queensland this evening declaring her election win.

The ECQ has declared results for elections in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Woorabinda, with Joshua Weazel named as the new Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor and Matt Burnett also retaining his Mayoral position in Gladstone.

Rockhampton Regional Council will also have some fresh faces joining the Councillor ranks, with Shane Latcham the official winner of Division 1 and Donna Kirkland declared the winner in Division 7.

Long-time councillors Neil Fisher and Cherie Rutherford have also been declared winners of their respective Division 2 and 5 seats.

Returning officers will continue to count over the weekend and results will be declared progressively once the formal count indicates that no other candidate can be successful.